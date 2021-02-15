THB Asset Management Decreases Position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

THB Asset Management cut its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,447 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned approximately 0.75% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $463.79 million, a P/E ratio of -934.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

