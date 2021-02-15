THB Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

THB Asset Management cut its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,111 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned 0.14% of Ameresco worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ameresco by 24.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 175.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth $644,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth $7,235,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $67.35 on Monday. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other Ameresco news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 13,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $593,004.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,587 shares in the company, valued at $502,644.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $101,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 787,625 shares of company stock valued at $42,410,383. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.