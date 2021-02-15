THB Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

THB Asset Management reduced its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,990 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned approximately 2.47% of Orion Group worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 943,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Orion Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ORN opened at $6.16 on Monday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $187.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

