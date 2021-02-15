THB Asset Management Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

THB Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,827 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned approximately 0.59% of Noodles & Company worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 128,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $735,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 8.7% in the third quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 626,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 159.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 45,769 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

In related news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $28,294.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,304 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

NDLS stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.18 million, a P/E ratio of -21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.