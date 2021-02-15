THB Asset Management Has $2.14 Million Stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

THB Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned about 0.41% of Chuy’s worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHUY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

CHUY opened at $41.47 on Monday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.75 million, a PE ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

