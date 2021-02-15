THB Asset Management Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

THB Asset Management cut its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned approximately 0.50% of Willdan Group worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $49.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.