THB Asset Management Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

THB Asset Management decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,180 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned approximately 1.47% of Universal Technical Institute worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth $62,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth $62,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

UTI opened at $6.55 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $214.45 million, a P/E ratio of -59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

