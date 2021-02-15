THB Asset Management Has $3.41 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

THB Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,130 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned about 0.11% of Ambarella worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 306.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Ambarella by 20.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,582.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $489,967.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,578,536.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $124.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.57 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.71.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

