THB Asset Management Invests $2.30 Million in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 119,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. THB Asset Management owned approximately 0.77% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

RRGB opened at $28.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

