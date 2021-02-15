THB Asset Management Lowers Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

THB Asset Management lessened its holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,975 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned 2.58% of Graham worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth $2,268,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Graham by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Graham by 283.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Graham in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $15.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.43 million, a P/E ratio of 101.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Graham had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.14%.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

