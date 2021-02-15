THB Asset Management Lowers Stake in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

THB Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 37,723 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned approximately 1.07% of Orion Energy Systems worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 136,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 29,881 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OESX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

OESX stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $306.55 million, a P/E ratio of 249.56 and a beta of 2.62. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

