THB Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

THB Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,937 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned approximately 0.16% of Ping Identity worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PING opened at $36.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.86, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

In other Ping Identity news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock worth $139,111,893. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PING shares. Pritchard Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

