THB Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

THB Asset Management cut its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,336 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned 0.06% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $674,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $53.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

