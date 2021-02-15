THB Asset Management Purchases 27,846 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

THB Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned 0.10% of Callaway Golf worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. B. Riley raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of ELY opened at $29.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

