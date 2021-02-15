THB Asset Management Purchases Shares of 27,421 Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000. THB Asset Management owned about 0.17% of Kaiser Aluminum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 50,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $479,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,431.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Benchmark raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $108.62 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

