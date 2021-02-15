THB Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

THB Asset Management grew its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. THB Asset Management’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SF. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $58.46 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

