THB Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

THB Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,801 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned approximately 0.63% of Vishay Precision Group worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPG. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 446.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VPG shares. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $467.39 million, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

