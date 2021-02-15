THB Asset Management Reduces Stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

THB Asset Management lowered its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned approximately 0.94% of Northwest Pipe worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 392,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,936 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 83,851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NWPX stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $314.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

