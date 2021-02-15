THB Asset Management Sells 13,795 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

THB Asset Management decreased its holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned about 0.27% of CryoLife worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRY. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 545,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,215,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,801,000 after purchasing an additional 242,715 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 527,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 163,666 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 132,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRY stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $968.71 million, a P/E ratio of -65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CryoLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $138,519.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $383,318.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,698 shares of company stock worth $700,368 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

