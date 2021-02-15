THB Asset Management Sells 23,797 Shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB)

THB Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,797 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned approximately 2.96% of Randolph Bancorp worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in Randolph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNDB stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The company has a market cap of $110.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

