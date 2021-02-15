THB Asset Management Sells 5,026 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

THB Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned 0.22% of Addus HomeCare worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 87.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $126,554.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,085.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $51,771,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 515,173 shares of company stock worth $51,923,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $123.17 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

