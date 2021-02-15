THB Asset Management Sells 649 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

THB Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned approximately 0.22% of Atrion worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atrion by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atrion by 10.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atrion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Atrion by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Atrion by 2.3% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $662.10 on Monday. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $567.00 and a 52 week high of $755.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $677.10 and its 200 day moving average is $642.14.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

