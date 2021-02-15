THB Asset Management Trims Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

THB Asset Management decreased its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned about 0.49% of Orthofix Medical worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.04 million, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.