The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,697 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.09% of The AES worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES by 301.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of The AES by 1,729.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $28.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

