The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 154,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Allstate by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 142,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $104.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

