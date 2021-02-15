The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in The Allstate by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Allstate by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

ALL stock opened at $104.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.17. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

