The AZEK (AZEK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

The AZEK (NYSE: AZEK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/12/2021 – The AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – The AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – The AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $47.00.

1/26/2021 – The AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – The AZEK had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – The AZEK is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of The AZEK stock traded up $2.33 on Monday, reaching $47.19. The company had a trading volume of 40,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 79.98. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The AZEK by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

