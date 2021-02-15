The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The AZEK in a research report issued on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The AZEK’s FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04.

AZEK has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

AZEK opened at $47.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 79.98. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The AZEK by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

