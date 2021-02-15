The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 165.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The AZEK by 41.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in The AZEK in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in The AZEK in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZEK opened at $47.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.98. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $47.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,897.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

