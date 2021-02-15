The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,124.00

Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,124 ($14.69) and last traded at GBX 1,124 ($14.69), with a volume of 177573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,112 ($14.53).

The company has a current ratio of 74.95, a quick ratio of 74.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,076.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 959.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

