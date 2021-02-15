The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get The Bank of East Asia alerts:

BKEAY opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The Bank of East Asia has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.