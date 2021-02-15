The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$63.50 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$71.70 price target (up from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

BNS stock opened at C$71.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$69.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.44. The stock has a market cap of C$86.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$46.38 and a 1-year high of C$74.92.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0100004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

