The Berkeley Group Holdings plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Berkeley Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson forecasts that the company will earn $4.96 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Berkeley Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $58.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.17. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $77.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

