The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 35.4% in January

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the January 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of BDVSY opened at $23.95 on Monday. The Bidvest Group has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92.
About The Bidvest Group
