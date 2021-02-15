The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 35.4% in January

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the January 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BDVSY opened at $23.95 on Monday. The Bidvest Group has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It engages in the motor retail, vehicle auctioneering, snappdrive, and car rental activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacture and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

