The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the January 14th total of 7,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Shares of BX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.21. 132,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,400. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

