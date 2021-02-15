The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.36% of The Boeing worth $6,688,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in The Boeing by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 10,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

The Boeing stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.98. 326,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,436,759. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $347.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.19.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

