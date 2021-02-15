The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.56. The Carlyle Group also posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

In other news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,158,085 shares of company stock valued at $90,486,412.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 126,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.