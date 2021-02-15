The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Shares Gap Up to $119.00

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $119.00, but opened at $125.50. The City Pub Group shares last traded at $137.95, with a volume of 804,994 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £143.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.84.

About The City Pub Group (LON:CPC)

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 48 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

