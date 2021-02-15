The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.75% of The Clorox worth $191,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox stock opened at $185.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.88. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $378,315.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,855.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,085 shares of company stock valued at $94,387,978. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

