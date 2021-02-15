The Coca-Cola Company Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Coca-Cola in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HSBC dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

NYSE:KO opened at $50.69 on Monday. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $217.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

