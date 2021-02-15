The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 112.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,620 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,820,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,019,000 after purchasing an additional 514,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,388,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,178,000 after purchasing an additional 169,552 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

KO traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 757,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,337,652. The firm has a market cap of $217.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

