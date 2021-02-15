The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $50.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

