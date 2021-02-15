The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Update

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the January 14th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,317,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,481 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 600.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,528. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $81.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.87.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

