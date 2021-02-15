The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Lifted by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up 1.3% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,015,146 shares of company stock worth $491,827,782. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $291.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

