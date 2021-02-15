The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Up 45.0% in January

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the January 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GRX stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

In other news, President Bruce N. Alpert acquired 2,500 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 147,398 shares of company stock worth $2,884,796.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

