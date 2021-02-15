The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €27.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.94 ($26.99).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

