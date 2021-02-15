The Graph Market Capitalization Tops $2.86 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One The Graph token can currently be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00004724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and $1.20 billion worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 135.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00070183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.97 or 0.01003850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00054326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.82 or 0.05233137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00019032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00025065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00036791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About The Graph

GRT is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

The Graph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

