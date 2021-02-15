The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

HAIN stock opened at $44.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 169.65 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mirova bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.