The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Up 39.3% in January

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the January 14th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000.

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,983. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

