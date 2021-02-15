The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $30,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in The Home Depot by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $277.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $298.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

